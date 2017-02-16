Stealth Cam unleashes Ultra HD 4K Video 30 MP Hi Res Performance

Grand Prairie, TX- Stealth Cam®, continuing their innovative dominance on the trail camera market, announces a May 2017 release on the first trail camera featuring 30MP resolution and Ultra HD, 4K Video technology.

Stealth Cam is committed to producing products capable of providing the clearest images and the DS4K has every feature to help deliver these expectations. It is loaded with premium features, which include dual image sensors for optimal day and night high-resolution images, 42 NO GLO IR emitters for 100FT true invisible night time illumination, split second trigger speed, adjustable IR range, and many more. The 30 Megapixel hi resolution game camera has a 16:9 wide image ratio, manual shot capability and an SD card slot up to 64GB to house multiple images and videos when needed most. The DS4K uses Matrix™ Advanced Blur Reduction and Retina™ low light sensitivity improving the quality of low light pictures. Stealth Cam delivers yet another product to set market standards that will give users the most realistic images and videos available. To learn more about Stealth Cam products, please visit stealthcam.com

Stealth Cam DS4K Features:

-4K Ultra HD Video

-30 MP Ultra Hi Res Performance

-Dual Image Sensors

-Day Resolutions – 30MP/16MP /8MP/4MP

-Night Resolutions – 14MP/8MP/6MP/2MP

-Range Control – Adjustable PIR

-Security Mode (re-write SD memory)

-Reflex™ Trigger < .4seconds

-42 NO GLO IR Emitters

-Intuitive backlit menu programming

-Matrix ™ Advanced Blur Reduction

-Retina™ Low Light sensitivity

-16:9 Wide Image Ratio

-Quick Set pre-programmed option.

-Burst Mode 1-9 images per triggering

-5-59 sec / 1- 59 min recovery time out

-Time / Date / Moon Phase / Temperature / Name Stamp

-GEO-TAG GPS Tagging

-Manual shot capability

-Secure Lock password protection

-SD Card slot up to 64GB

-Test Mode

-Video & USB output

-Operates on 8 AA batteries

-External power jack for 12V battery box

-Active Time Setting

-Multi Lingual (English / French / German / Spanish)

-Preset Time & Date (CST)

-MSRP: $249.99