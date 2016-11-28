P&Y Announces Fall/Winter Conservation Raffle

Chatfield, MN – This incredible combo hunt includes Canadian moose, woodland caribou, and black bear. With the highest moose population per square mile compared to anywhere in North America, and the only region where you can bowhunt trophy woodland caribou, this hunt will prove quite noteworthy. The black bears that roam this wilderness area are also known for their impressive size. Permits and licenses included. Transportation not included. Hunt is for the Fall 2017 season. This hunt adds up to an unforgettable, true hunt of a lifetime, valued at nearly $15,000.

100% of the funds from this drawing go directly to the P&Y Club Conservation, Education and Outreach Program. The P&Y Club’s Conservation, Education & Outreach Program includes wildlife research, education, pro-bowhunting activities, partnerships, wildlife conservation projects and youth programs. The mission is “To protect the future of our bowhunting heritage and promote the conservation and welfare of habitat and wildlife.” This program has given more than 1 million dollars to conservation and education programs across North America. Hunt raffles like this one provide much needed funds for our conservation, education and outreach efforts.

This incredible hunt is hosted by the Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism Department, Newfoundland Labrador Outfitters, and Notch Mountain Outfitters — a veteran guide service with more than 20 years experience hunting this remote territory in the far northeast corner of Canada. This outfit has experienced a consistent hunter-success rate of 80 to 100 percent. Experience the ultimate bowhunting adventure pursuing the big-game animals of Newfoundland, Canada. The hunt is fully guided, with impressive meals and amenities, and comes with that world-famous Newfoundland hospitality. Please purchase your hunt-raffle tickets today and give back to the sport of bowhunting and our great wildlife resources.

No limit to number of tickets purchased per individual. Tickets are non-transferrable. One individual per order form. Order forms can be downloaded at www.pope-young.org. Tickets cost $20 per entry or 6 entries for $100. Mail order form and payments to:

The Pope and Young Club

P.O. Box 548, Chatfield, MN. 55923. Credit card orders may be faxed to (507) 867-4144.

The Pope and Young Club is a non-profit North American conservation and bowhunting organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of our bowhunting heritage, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation. The Club also maintains the universally recognized repository for the records and statistics on North American big game animals harvested with a bow and arrow.

