COLUMBUS, Georgia, Dec. 8, 2016 – The ScentLok Wild Heart Full Season Jacket and Pant in Realtree Xtra provide the perfect amount of warmth and breathability for a comfortable all-day sit. The Full Season jacket and pant use a brushed outer shell that is DWR treated to be deadly quiet and shed light rain. Carbon Alloy® technology ensures maximum odor adsorption, and a micro-fleece liner is comfortable, soft and provides insulation from the cold.

The jacket features a safety harness access opening for ease of use, while the two waist pockets and one chest pocket provides essential storage.

The pant features a six-pocket design for essential gear storage and wrap-around leg zippers.

Learn more at http://www.scentlok.com