New Hampshire Moose Lottery Deadline May 27

CONCORD, N.H. — Want to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall? The deadline for entering the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery is May 27, 2016. It costs just $15 for residents and $25 for non-residents to enter the lottery (non-refundable). A total of 71 permits are proposed to be issued this year. The state’s moose hunt will run from October 15 – 23, 2016. Last year, the statewide hunter success rate was 69%.

Each applicant can enter the lottery once a year. A bonus point system improves the chances for unsuccessful applicants who apply each consecutive year. Don’t miss a year, or you’ll lose your points! If you know you’ll be unable to hunt in 2016, just apply for a bonus point only to continue to earn points. Hunters who are drawn and accept a permit are not eligible to enter the lottery or apply for a bonus point for the following three years.

Apply now by visiting www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose-lottery.html, where you can apply online or print out a mail-in application. Lottery applications for 2016 must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight Eastern Time on May 27, 2016, or delivered to NH Fish and Game headquarters in Concord before 4:00 p.m. that day.

Whether you’re applying online or with a paper application, don’t wait until the last minute to apply! To minimize the chance of an error, applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.nhfishandgame.com.

If you are submitting a paper application, allow yourself a little extra time in case your application is incomplete or not filled out properly. If this happens before the deadline, your application will be returned and, if there’s time, you can correct and resubmit. Every year Fish and Game gets a few last-minute paper applications that cannot be corrected in time, as well as calls from disappointed folks who waited until the last minute to apply online and missed the deadline because of a computer glitch.

For more information on moose hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html.