New for 2016 – APA Archery

PRESS RELEASES FROM APA ARCHERY:

2016 APA MAMBA M32TF

New for 2016 is the Mamba M32TF, shown in APA’s optional Snakeskin Stealth. The M32TF is APA’s smoothest, most efficient, dual cam bow yet; measuring a 32 ¼ “axle to axle which generates an IBO Speed up to 358 fps with a generous 6 5/8” brace height!

APA’s Twin Flex Limb Technology and the MX Cam System power the M32TF. This highly efficient MX cam equipped with the easy tune mods offers 7 inches of draw length adjustment in ½” increments and a sturdy back wall at full draw.

This lean 3.8lb bow comes loaded with APA’s exclusive features such as the fang riser allowing you to hang the bow on any available tree limb or branch. The balanced carry handle that is built into the riser providing structural support with comfort and ease of transportation. The Camera Mount option and not to mention the unique to APA multi-function tool centre with nock tool, broad head wrench, carbide sharpener and cam lock system, allowing the archer to quickly lock the cam to make adjustments or to replace the string or cable in the field without tools.

MSRP: $979 in standard colors

CONTACT: APA Innovations, 306-948-5101 or visit our website at www.aparchery.com

2016 APA STINGER TL (TOP LOAD)

New for 2016 APA’s advanced STINGER TL (Top Load) Rest. This rest is unlike anything else offering our same smooth, quiet technology of a cable driven rest, but with the ease of top loading the arrow. The Stinger TL takes the sting out of your shot and will compliment any bow and any type of shooter from the hard-core hunter to the top competitive shooters. APA – We are NOT the same.

MSP: $109.00

Contact APA Innovations Inc., 306-948-5101 or visit our website at www.apaarchery.com

2016 APA MAMBA AIR-TF

New for 2016 is the Mamba AIR-TF, shown in APA’s Standard, Buckskin Stealth. The AIR-TF is our lightest, most compact, dual cam bow we’ve ever produced; measuring a 28 ½” axle to axle which generates an IBO Speed up to 348 fps with a very respectable 7” brace height.

The Mamba Air-TF runs our Twin Flex Limb Technology and the MX Cam System making it one of the most lethal bows we have ever produced. This highly efficient MX cam equipped with the easy tune mods offers 7 inches of draw length adjustment in ½” increments and a sturdy back wall at full draw.

This feather-light 3.4lb bow comes loaded with APA’s exclusive features such as the fang riser allowing you to hang the bow on any available tree limb or branch. The Camera Mount option and not to mention the unique to APA’s tool centre with nock tool, broad head wrench and cam lock system, allowing the archer to quickly lock the cam to make adjustments or to replace the string or cable in the field without tools.

MSRP: $699

CONTACT: APA Innovations, 306-948-5101 or visit our website at www.aparchery.com