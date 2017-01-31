Mission Archery Introduces Two ‘Best Value ‘ Contenders

Sparta, Wisconsin – Mission Archery specializes in creating bows that hit the sweet spot between performance and price. For 2017, we are excited to introduce two highly adjustable bows to our line – The Zone and Hype® DTX.

“These new bows feature proven technologies from our premier bow line to offer best-in-class performance and shootability,” said Mathews VP of Sales and Marketing, Brad Treu. “Whether you’re an experienced archer or just getting into the sport, Mission Archery has a bow that fits your specific needs.”Built off of the award-winning Hype® DT, the new Hype DTX features a new perimeter weighted F.I.T (Focused Inertia Technology) Cam System, providing enhanced vibration control and a stable shooting platform. Draw lengths range from 19-30 inches and draw weights go from 15-70 pounds making this bow extremely versatile. Finished off with a Dead End String Stop and Mathews Harmonic Stabilizer, this bow out performs its $399 price tag.

The all-new Zone offers power, accuracy and adjustability at an entry level price, making it the best value on the market. The Zone utilizes our F.I.T (Focused Inertia Technology) Cam System, providing a silky smooth draw while still delivering powerful down range energy. Draw lengths range from 19-30 inches and draw weights go from 13-70 pounds. Both can be easily adjusted without the use of a bow press. The forged riser provides strength and stability while the Dead End String Stop reduces post-shot vibration. At 28 inches axle-to-axle with a 77/8 inch brace height, the Zone offers new archers great performance and adjustablitly for only $339.

For 2017, Mission is also offering new finish options for the Zone, Craze® II and Menace® II at no upcharge. Visit Missionarchery.com for full specifications, finish options, and more information on the 2017 line. Stop into your local Mission/Mathews Retailer to see the full line today.

All Mission bows are designed, manufactured, and assembled in Sparta, Wisconsin, USA and are backed by a lifetime warranty.