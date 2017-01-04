Mini EZ Hangers™ by Realtree

COLUMBUS, Georgia, Dec. 27, 2016 – Part of Realtree’s recently expanded, popular Realtree EZ Hanger Line, the small folding Realtree Mini EZ Hangers™ are ideal for hanging binoculars, backpacks, gloves and other hunting accessories within reach. Small and lightweight enough to fit in your pocket, the Mini EZ Hangers give you better leverage to screw into your tree.

The Realtree EZ Hanger has a reputation as being the most reliable and durable bow hanger on the market and continues to be the choice for hunters, allowing them to position their bow perfectly, creating even less movement when readying for the shot.

Visit your local retailer to purchase this great new product.