New Covert Single-Pin Sight from Apex Gear

APEX GEAR™, known for Performance Driven archery sights and accessories, expands the COVERT™ series of bow sights. The new single-pin model (AG2321B) uses an ultra-long .019″ diameter green fiber-optic for extreme brightness.

The new green single-pin model provides a competitive and affordable option for archers’ interested in the powerful advantages of the COVERT™ series of bow sights. These features include a smooth gear-driven elevation/range slider, over 120 multi-colored calibration tapes, micro-adjustable windage, a micro-sized light, and lightweight aircraft aluminum construction.

The new model is currently available to ship immediately, and is available through a variety of archery and shooting sports retailers. The existing line of COVERT™ single-pin sights will continue to use the proven and patented VERSA•PIN™ technology, which allows shooters to change pin size and color in the field. This will provide retailers and archers the advantage of multiple price points, each backed by the accuracy, innovation and reliability of the COVERT single-pin system.

NEW PRODUCT FEATURES

· Green .019″ Fiber-optic pin

· Extra-long fiber for increased brightness.

· Ultra-smooth easy one-hand adjustments.

· GRAVITY–LINE™ rotational adjustment aligns pin movement with gravity.

· Includes over 120 pre-marked yardage tapes to simplify setup.

· Rear-facing, easy-to-see yardage tape location.

· Perfect for any light conditions.

· Adjustable 2nd and 3rd axis illuminated level.

· Bracket incorporates dampened end-of-travel stops.

· Adjustable yardage pointer.

· Adjustable for left and right handed users.

· Patented

· MSRP: $135 (Item #AG2321B)

For more information about COVERT™ series sights or

other APEX GEAR® products, visit www.apex-gear.com.

About APEX® GEAR:

APEX GEAR® is recognized for performance driven archery equipment and bowhunting accessories. Best known for catering to the serious bow hunting enthusiast, the APEX GEAR lineup expands each year, driving quality and innovation in the archery industry. APEX GEAR is based in Texas and sells through archery and shooting sports retailers across the country.