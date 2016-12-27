Carbon Express Maxima Jr. for Youth and Low-Poundage Shooters

Flushing, MI – Carbon Express®, the leader in archery performance technology, introduces a new High Performance youth arrow – the Maxima Jr. Now low poundage shooters can enjoy high performance arrows with the same great looks as Mom and Dad’s arrows.

Designed for hunting with up to 50 lb draw weight, the Maxima® Jr. delivers high performance with low poundage bows shooting field points and broadheads. Available in 3-packs or 6-packs, the Maxima Jr. can be purchased with your choice of high performance NRG vanes, or parabolic feathers.

Maxima® Jr. features:

· Red Zone® Mimic – features the same look as the Maxima RED®

· Real straightness – Laser checked for straightness to 1/10,000 of an inch

· Straightness tolerance of +/- 0.006″ (maximum variance – not an average)

· LAUNCHPADTM precision Nock – LAUNCHPAD precision nocks deliver a controlled arrow release, better shaft alignment and more consistent accuracy shot after shot.

· Performance Vanes – Maxima Jr. arrows come fletched with high performance NRG vanes

· Parabolic Feathers – Parabolic cut feathers feature uniform pre-ground quills for consistent flight and exceptional accuracy. The parabolic profile has a consistent height of roughly 5/8″ with slightly less surface area compared to shield cut design which results in quieter overall flight.

· The Maxima Jr. is available in a 3-pack pre-cut to 28″ with NRG vanes, a 6 pack with NRG vanes, or a 3-pack pre-cut to 28″ with parabolic feathers.

About Carbon Express®

Carbon Express®, an Eastman Outdoors, Inc. brand, is the leading manufacturer of high-performance carbon hunting and target arrows and arrow components for hunters and target shooters. For more information or customer service, visit www.carbonexpressarrows.com or call 800.241.4833.

