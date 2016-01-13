Bowtech, Excalibur, and Diamond’s Hot New Products

The 2016 ATA Trade Show was the stage for a lot of amazing new product reveals. Bowtech generated a lot of buzz with the 2016 additions to their lineup.

Bowtech BT-X

BT-X is an amazing combination of speed, balance, and strength in an ultra-compact design. The revolutionary skeletal riser was specifically engineered to remove unwanted weight for optimal balance and reinforced stability. The BT-X features the all-new Micro Sync Dial, giving the shooter the ability to precisely time cam position without sacrificing time in a bow press.

The BT-X is available with a 28″ cam system and a 31″ cam system.

28-Inch Cam Specifications:

Draw Weight: 50, 60, 70, 80

Mass Weight: 4.2 lbs

MSRP: $1,099

Speed: 333 fps

Draw Length: 25.5-28”

Axle to Axle: 31”

Brace Height: 6”

31-Inch Cam Specifications:

Draw Weight: 50, 60, 70, 80

Mass Weight: 4.2 lbs

MSRP: $1,099

Speed: 350 fps

Draw Length: 27-31”

Axle to Axle: 31”

Brace Height: 6.25”

Bowtech Fanatic 2.0

The Fanatic 2.0 is powered with Bowtech’s PowerShift Technology. With a simple adjustment of the PowerShift, the draw cycle of the Fanatic 2.0 transforms from undeniable comfort to hard hitting performance. The Fanatic 2.0 riser is enhanced with an upgraded ergonomic grip and protected with Ano-Rock Finish for impenetrable durability and an array of colors. Multiple draw stops come standard to custom tailor the let off on the Fanatic 2.0.

The Fanatic 2.0 is available with a 29″ Cam System and a 32″ Cam System.

29″ Cam Specifications:

Draw Weight: 40, 50, 60, 70

Mass Weight: 4.7 lbs

MSRP: $ 1,499

Speed: 308 fps

Draw Length: 24-29”

Axle to Axle: 37.5”

Brace Height: 7.13”

32″ Cam Specifications:

Draw Weight: 40, 50, 60, 70

Mass Weight: 4.7 lbs

MSRP: $ 1,499

Speed: 315 fps

Draw Length: 28.5-32.5”

Axle to Axle: 37.5”

Brace Height: 7.38”