Bowtech, Excalibur, and Diamond’s Hot New Products

The 2016 ATA Trade Show was the stage for a lot of amazing new product reveals. Bowtech generated a lot of buzz with the 2016 additions to their lineup.
Bowtech BT-X
BT-X is an amazing combination of speed, balance, and strength in an ultra-compact design. The revolutionary skeletal riser was specifically engineered to remove unwanted weight for optimal balance and reinforced stability. The BT-X features the all-new Micro Sync Dial, giving the shooter the ability to precisely time cam position without sacrificing time in a bow press.
The BT-X is available with a 28″ cam system and a 31″ cam system.
28-Inch Cam Specifications:
Draw Weight: 50, 60, 70, 80
Mass Weight: 4.2 lbs
MSRP: $1,099
Speed: 333 fps
Draw Length: 25.5-28”
Axle to Axle: 31”
Brace Height: 6”
31-Inch Cam Specifications:
Draw Weight: 50, 60, 70, 80
Mass Weight: 4.2 lbs
MSRP: $1,099
Speed: 350 fps
Draw Length: 27-31”
Axle to Axle: 31”
Brace Height: 6.25”
Bowtech Fanatic 2.0
The Fanatic 2.0 is powered with Bowtech’s PowerShift Technology. With a simple adjustment of the PowerShift, the draw cycle of the Fanatic 2.0 transforms from undeniable comfort to hard hitting performance. The Fanatic 2.0 riser is enhanced with an upgraded ergonomic grip and protected with Ano-Rock Finish for impenetrable durability and an array of colors. Multiple draw stops come standard to custom tailor the let off on the Fanatic 2.0.
The Fanatic 2.0 is available with a 29″ Cam System and a 32″ Cam System.
29″ Cam Specifications:
Draw Weight: 40, 50, 60, 70
Mass Weight: 4.7 lbs
MSRP: $ 1,499
Speed: 308 fps
Draw Length: 24-29”
Axle to Axle: 37.5”
Brace Height: 7.13”
32″ Cam Specifications:
Draw Weight: 40, 50, 60, 70
Mass Weight: 4.7 lbs
MSRP: $ 1,499
Speed: 315 fps
Draw Length: 28.5-32.5”
Axle to Axle: 37.5”
Brace Height: 7.38”
Excalibur Matrix Bulldog 400
The Matrix Bulldog 400 is an amazing combination of speed, power, and comfort. Producing arrow speeds exceeding 400 fps, the Bulldog 400 is equipped to handle any of the largest game on the planet. The Bulldog features the new Bullpup Ready Rest stock that incorporates a better balanced platform for extreme maneuverability. It comes outfitted with Powerload limbs, Quad-Loc riser, Guardian Anti-Dry Fire System, and R.E.D.S. suppressors.
Package Includes:
• Tact-Zone Illuminated Scope with 30mm rings
• Four-arrow quiver with bracket
• Four Diablo arrows with 150 grain field points
• Rope-cocking aid
• Ambidextrous cheekpiece
• R.E.D.S suppressors
• Guardian™ Anti-Dry-Fire system
Specifications:
Velocity: 400 FPS
Draw Weight: 280 lbs.
Power Stroke: 14.0″
Mass Weight: 6.2 lbs.
Overall Length: 35.8″
Arrow Length: 18″
Arrow Weight: 350 Grains
Stock Type: Bullpup Ready Rest
Finish: Realtree Xtra
MSRP – $1,299
Arrow speeds obtained using arrows with a total weight of 350 grains (includes arrow and tip).
Excalibur Micro 355
The Micro just got magnum power. Built on the popular Micro 335 platform, the new Micro 355 packs incredible performance into an ultra-compact design. The Micro 355 features the stylish and comfortable Feather-Lite Skeletonized stock complete with rubber grip inserts for amazing control and feel. It also comes equipped with an ambidextrous cheekpiece, oversized finger guards, and the Guardian Anti-Dry-Fire System for the ultimate in safety and protection. The Micro’s compact size and blazing speeds make it the perfect crossbow for situations where space is tight but power is necessary.
Package Includes:
• Tact-Zone Illuminated Scope with 30mm rings
• Four-arrow quiver
• Four Quill arrows with 150 grain field points
• Ambidextrous cheekpiece
• R.E.D.S suppressors
• Guardian Anti-Dry-Fire system
• Rope-cocking aid
Specifications
Velocity: 355 FPS
Draw Weight: 280 lbs.
Power Stroke: 10.0″
Mass Weight: 5.2 lbs.
Overall Length: 33.5″
Arrow Length: 16.5″
Arrow Weight: 350 Grains
Stock Type: Featherlite
Finish: Realtree Xtra
MSRP – $1,199
Arrow speeds obtained using arrows with a total weight of 350 grains (includes arrow and tip).
Diamond Deploy SB
The most technologically advanced bow ever offered by the Diamond brand, the Deploy SB sets a new standard for performance in the field. Weighing in at only 3.2 pounds, the Deploy SB features an aerospace-inspired carbon riser, for minimal weight and maximum strength.
Draw Weight: 50, 60, 70
Mass Weight: 3.2 lbs
MSRP: $649 (bare bow), $749 (R.A.K. Equipped)
Speed: 330 fps
Draw Length: 26-30.5
Axle to Axle: 31.5”
Brace Height: 6.75”
Diamond Prism
From the backyard and archery club to the competition range.
Diamond Prism delivers the performance and look it takes to stand out in a crowd. Based on Diamond’s most popular platform ever, the Edge series, the Prism provides the features every recreational archer needs to learn and grow in the sport: extreme versatility and adjustability. The Extreme Adjustability Limb System allows for a generous 50-pound draw weight range. Rotating draw length modules allow for an astounding 12 Inches of adjustment.
Since the Prism will be part of your archery experience as you grow, it should definitely look good too. It is available in several eye-catching colors and camouflage. Fully equipped and ready to go right out of the box. Just add arrows.
Draw Weight: 5-55 lbs
Mass Weight: 3.2 lbs
MSRP: $349
Speed: 295 fps
Draw Length: 18-30”
Axle to Axle: 31”
Brace Height: 7”
I had bought the carbon cure last year and it was a great shooting bow nice valet easy to hold back.But it kept shafing my string near the can due to a defected module,so I called bow tech and they sent me a new module and cable it still was shafing so I sent the bow to them and they sent me the 2016 deploy SB it is really a nice shooter and smooth I was surprised for a double cam binary cam which is a bonus.It is a nice bow and I would like to chrono it its rated at 330 which isn’t lightning fast but isn’t slow by no means,I would bet that it is what they say it is because you can see and feel that arrow coming out of that bow and I shoot 70 pounds at 29 inch draw with a total weight arrow of 420 with 100 grain heads.it should be a good seller for diamond.