Legendary bowhunter and longtime outdoor writer Jim Dougherty passed away Sept. 21 at age 78 after a grueling battle with cancer.

Dougherty—a longtime friend of Inside Archery founders Bill and Sherry Krenz—is enshrined in the Archery Hall of Fame and Bowhunters Hall of Fame, and wrote until his final days. He was an honorary lifetime senior member of the Pope & Young Club, and also served as an officer and/or director for several archery and bowhunting groups.

Dougherty grew up in Southern California, and began shooting bows and arrows by age 9. He later designed and co-designed a variety of archery gear. He spent much of his adult life in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he passed.

Dougherty was an Inside Archery columnist in 1998 during its inaugural year. His “Reflections” column featured the history of archery gear, and appeared on Inside Archery’s back page for many years until obligations elsewhere forced him to give it up.

Sherry Krenz remembers Dougherty as a good friend to her late husband, Bill Krenz, and a friendly, multi-talented man with a sense of humor. Sherry recalls a trip when she and Bill fly-fished in Idaho with Dougherty and his wife, Sue, and Sherry got hooked in the forearm. They were far from a hospital, so Bill served her several shots of whiskey, and then Dougherty skillfully removed the hook.

Those who read Dougherty’s articles know he was witty, humble, objective and well-informed. After receiving the Professional Outdoor Media Association’s first Fred Bear award at the ATA Trade Show in January 2008, Dougherty said Bear believed good hunting stories remain vivid long after hunters enter antler scores in record books.

“Many guys try to make their name by shooting a lot of big stuff,” Dougherty said. “Fred Bear shot a lot of big stuff, too, but … he was more about storytelling. He never tried to pump himself up into something larger than life. He knew how to promote our sport.”

Dougherty grew up bowhunting rabbits and deer with recurves and cedar arrows but, like most bowhunters, eventually switched to compound bows and aluminum shafts. He had little patience for those who scorn modern equipment.

In M.R. James’ book, “Unforgettable Bowhunters,” Dougherty said: “We were fighting over equipment when I was 15 and we still are. Why? … Manufacturers build what the public tells them they want.”

Dougherty was also known for his humor. After receiving the Fred Bear Award—a bronze of Bear’s legendary Borsalino hat—Dougherty joked: “You know, I tried to steal Fred’s hat years ago, but before I got out of the room, Fred said: ‘Jim? You forgot my hat.’ But now, I’ve finally got his hat!”