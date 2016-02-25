Who’s ready for spring turkey season?

Xecutioner Broadheads Turkey Necker – The Real Headhunter!

Weatherford, TX – Xecutioner Broadheads (www.xecutionerbroadheads.com), a cutting-edge innovator and producer of premium grade broadheads, is proud to announce the addition of the Turkey Necker, a rugged, razor sharp, precision flying, 160-gr broadhead purposed for decapitating big boss toms! This insanely destructive 4-blade head flies exceedingly well from well-tuned compound bows in tests out to 50 yards while the ultra-tough .060″-thick stainless steel blades use 4″ of cutting diameter to head ’em off.

If you’re heading out for big gobblers this spring and like the challenge of headhunting with a bow, the Turkey Necker is the only broadhead you need. Learn more about them at www.xecutionerbroadheads.com.

Into body shots this spring turkey season?

Consider using the show-stopping, day-wrecking Xecutioner 100gr. Xpandable and Tim Wells Signature Series Slocker Combo setup! The 100gr Xpandable features multiple colors, a razor sharp 2.5″ cutting diameter, rugged and reliable .040″ blade thickness, cut on contact tip, and adjustable ferrule settings for low poundage bows, high poundage bows, and crossbows. The Xecutioner Tim Wells Signature Series Slocker is ideal as a stand-alone small game head or modular collar. The Slocker features a bone-crushing, body-shocking 1.25″ diameter to stop small game, turkeys and other prey in their tracks!

About Xecutioner Broadheads

Xecutioner Broadheads walks the leading edge of broadhead innovation with razor sharp field-point accuracy, bone splitting peace-of-mind performance and jaw-dropping penetration. With cutting diameters up to 2.5-in., and easy adjustability for low and high poundage bows, as well as crossbows, the only thing missing is a time-consuming blood-track. Xecutioner Broadheads’ lethal lineup includes fixed, mechanical and hybrid heads, and the mind-blowing Slocker small-game collar perfect as a standalone or in combination with any other Xecutioner product.

